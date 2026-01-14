Ludacris and Nelly draw backlash over bookings at MAGA-coded music festival


Hip-hop icons Ludacris and Nelly are facing criticism from fans online after being announced as performers at 'Rock the Country,' a conservative-leaning festival with a lineup that many viewers say signals a MAGA-friendly message.

Jan 14, 2026
Rappers Nelly and Ludacris at MTV's TRL "Total Finale Live" at the MTV studios in Times Square on November 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Rappers Ludacris and Nelly are drawing heat on social media over their inclusion in the lineup for the “Rock The Country” music festival — an event critics describe as MAGA-coded due to its lineup and association with conservative-leaning performers. 

“Rock The Country” bills itself as a celebration of “patriotic” Americana music, featuring a roster that leans heavily into country and rock acts often embraced by right-wing audiences, including Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.—artists whose music and public personas have been tied to conservative politics.

The inclusion of Ludacris and Nelly surprised many fans online. Some commentators poked fun at the contrast between the rappers’ careers and the lineup’s overall tone. Others expressed disappointment, saying the gig couldn’t outweigh the political optics of sharing a stage with performers tied to MAGA-friendly spaces. 

Critics on social media platforms described the situation as “strange” or “tone-deaf,” with some suggesting that the booking risked alienating fans who view the festival as signaling support for causes they oppose. Several comments described the pairing as “hilarious,” while others urged the artists to reconsider. 

So far, neither Ludacris nor Nelly has publicly commented on the backlash or clarified whether their participation should be read as a political statement rather than a paid performance opportunity. 

