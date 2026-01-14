Wisconsin Republicans confuse two Black candidates for governor in classic ‘We don’t all look alike’ gaffe

The Wisconsin Republican Party caught some heat after it recently published a political attack on social media in an attempt to rebuke Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes — the only problem is that they got him confused with another Black candidate in the race.

“Francesca Hong, Mandela Barnes, and other radical progressives are trying to destroy our state. From wanting to defund police, raise property taxes, and bring socialism to Wisconsin, it is clear that they are out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin families,” the GOP state party posted on Jan. 12.

The post featured an image of Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Francesca Hong and what was supposed to be Barnes, Wisconsin’s former lieutenant governor. However, the graphic instead featured an image of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is running against Hong, Barnes, and others in a crowded Democratic primary election on Aug. 11.

The Wisconsin Republican Party eventually removed the post and replaced it with a photo of Barnes, but not before Democrats in Wisconsin caught wind of it.

(Photo: GOP Wisconsin Party/X)

“The Wisconsin GOP is literally racist. They can’t tell the difference between two Black guys who literally look nothing alike?” said Chris Walton, former chairman of the Milwaukee County Democratic Party.

Speaking on Barnes and Crowley, Walton told theGrio, “These are two very young, bright stars from the Black community in Wisconsin who are serious public servants, and they have the experience and know how to be amazing governors who actually focus on fixing the problems that we’re facing, unlike the Wisconsin Republican Party, even the national Republican Party.”

In a statement provided to theGrio, Barnes said, “Apparently ‘Black guy in Wisconsin’ was close enough for Tom Tiffany and Wisconsin Republicans who were too busy raising our healthcare costs to tell the difference.”

Crowley also reacted to the gaffe, telling theGrio, “What do you expect? Right? This isn’t new.” He continued, “Even if it’s an honest mistake…it can also be something that they really believe in as well. But I think what it really shows is that if folks can’t tell who the candidates in this race are and who they’re attacking, how can you believe in them being able to govern for the diverse communities that we have all across Wisconsin?”

Crowley, 39, said the post from Republicans ultimately made him “chuckle,” but also, “It let me know that there’s just so much more work that we have to do to make sure that we’re getting the level of respect that we should be receiving.”

The former Wisconsin Assemblyman added, “We know that this Republican Party is going to brush it off as if nothing has ever happened, and try to make it seem as if we’re the same type of candidate. But my job is to go out there and make sure that we don’t leave a stone unturned, talking to the voters, letting them know what my record is, and how we’re going to move forward together.”

Walton said, gaffe aside, “When it comes down to it, the people of Wisconsin, people in the city of Milwaukee, and Black communities in Wisconsin, we are all dealing with the same issues that Donald Trump has created.”

He added, “We can’t afford groceries, and healthcare costs are skyrocketing because they won’t pass the subsidies to help continue Obamacare.”