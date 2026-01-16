Former NBA star Derrick Rose launches family-owned and operated flower shop

Derrick Rose is inviting everyone to wake up and smell the roses with his newest business venture. This week, the retired Chicago Bulls star launched Rose’s Flower Shop, a family-owned and operated brand that nods not only to his name, but also to his belief that “a simple gesture, like giving flowers, goes a long way in creating community, strengthening bonds, and spreading love.”

What began as a one-day, free pop-up flower shop experience on Jan. 2 has since blossomed into a full-scale online floral business. With the unveiling of its official website, Rose’s Flower Shop describes itself as “a flower company built with heart, shaped by family and inspired by the belief that beauty means more when shared.”

“Roses have always meant more to me than something simply beautiful. Not just because it’s my last name, but because to me, they represent love and appreciation,” Rose shared in a statement. “On September 26th, 2024, the day I retired from the NBA, I sent roses to family, friends, and people who played a part in my basketball journey. It was my way of saying thank you. That moment planted the seed for something bigger.”

In 2024, when Rose officially said goodbye to his NBA career, the three-time NBA All-Star declared that he is a “businessman now.” Nearly a year later, the former pro-athlete is making good on that promise with Rose’s Flower Shop, which offers weekly drops of fresh roses. Through the site, customers can also sign up for the brand’s complimentary “MVP” subscription, which includes “exclusive drops, local events, and notes from Derrick Rose.”

The brand’s next “bloom”(its term for a release) will take place on January 18. Rooted in Rose’s hometown of Chicago, the decision to launch his first business venture there was deeply intentional.

As a Chicago native, it was important to me that this shop reflect where I come from. From the South Side to out West, Rose’s Flower Shop is about bringing people together,” the athlete-turned entrepreneur noted. “This shop is a reflection of what I believe in. Flowers bring people together. Every stem we offer carries that spirit. This is my commitment to honor where I come from, to give back to the community that shaped me, and to help people show up for one another in ways that feel real.”

According to the brand’s website, Rose’s Flower Shop currently delivers to “all 48 contiguous U.S. states,” with no international shipping available at this time. Beyond online orders, the brand will continue hosting in-person experiences throughout Chicago. On Jan. 18, the first 300 local customers who ordered the shop’s pickup-only “exclusive Chicago drop” will have the chance to meet Rose. Later that month, on Jan. 24, the brand will host a special event in honor of Rose’s jersey retirement ceremony.