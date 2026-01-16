Georgia man arrested after hurling racist insults at Black security guard, claiming free speech

A white man who went on a racist rant outside of a Social Security office in Norcross, Georgia, earlier this week, has been arrested.

65-year-old Robert John Blake was booked on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after he was caught arguing with a Black security guard and later hurling racial slurs toward the man. The entire exchange was caught on video.

In the clip, it is unclear what sent Blake into a rage, but once outside, he tells the officer that he would “kick the s–t” out of him and when the officer feints as if he wants to throw a punch, Blake tells him, “Wanna do it now? Yeah, take a shot, motherf—r.”

Blake then calls the security guard the N-word twice before walking off, telling the crowd outside the office that he was “a citizen” and his words were “free speech.” He continued yelling at no one in particular, “Bring it on!” while a woman quickly escorted children into the office.

According to employees at the Social Security office, the incident was not the first time Burke had issues at that location. In fact, it wasn’t the first time he’d been arrested for causing a disturbance. According to 11 Alive, Burke was arrested after getting into another verbal dispute, this time at a Courtyard Marriott in Duluth, Georgia.

Burke had gotten into a verbal altercation with a female desk employee, who asked Gwinnett County police to remove him from the premises for trespassing. Per the police report, Burke was “aggressive, yelling at the employees, and he was also talking to himself.”

When Burke was eventually taken into custody for the hotel incident, he reportedly told police that he suffered from schizophrenia, paranoia, and mental health disabilities.

He has since been released on $1,000 bond.