Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood killed in hit-and-run incident

Kianna Underwood, a talented actress who appeared on Nickelodeon’s “All That” as a child and toured on the hit musical “Hairspray,” has died following a hit-and-run accident in New York. She was 33.

Multiple news outlets, including TMZ, Variety and People confirmed Underwood’s death.

The actress was crossing the street around 6:50 a.m. in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, New York, when a black Ford SUV struck her. According to a video obtained by the New York Post, the vehicle continued driving with Underwood’s body trapped underneath for a block. She was discovered at Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified in her death and investigators believe she was leaving a bodega and crossed against the light – and the motorist may have been unaware of a pedestrian in their path

Underwood starred in seven episodes of the hit children’s sketch comedy show in 2005, its final season, as well as “Little Bill,” the animated series created by Bill Cosby. Portraying Fuschia Glover, Little Bill’s cousin, she would guest star on 23 episodes between 1999 and 2004.

A New York native, Underwood also starred in “The 24 Hour Woman” in 1999 opposite Rosie Perez and had a minor role in “Death of a Dynasty,” a satirical comedy starring Kevin Hart and featuring Rashida Jones, Jay-Z and Charlie Murphy about the hip-hop industry with a focus on Roc-A-Fella Records.

“All That” helped launch a generation of television and film stars during its decade-long run, including Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes and led to two spin-off films, “Good Burger” and “Good Burger 2”. The show was revived in 2019 but ultimately canceled due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

On the “Hairspray” tour, Underwood portrayed Little Inez. “All That” was Underwood’s last credited role.