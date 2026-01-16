OWN’s ‘Maxxed Out’ series asks the vital question: ‘When was the last time you checked your credit report?’

Last Saturday, OWN premiered a brand-new finance-focused docuseries, ‘Maxxed Out,’ which introduces a financial expert to consumers in a credit crisis!

On ‘Maxxed Out,’ when someone’s finances are a hot mess, and it’s causing a relationship problem, the reinforcements get called in. Think “financial intervention” with a side of tough love and a dash of “what were you thinking?”

Credit: OWN

Enter financial expert Leah Collins, who helps them face the music, clean up the chaos, and maybe even fix their relationship in the process. It’s real, it’s raw, it’s relatable, and yes…there WILL be receipts.

When it comes to financial stress, the damage often runs deeper than overdraft fees and missed payments. On Saturday’s upcoming episode of OWN’s ‘Maxxed Out,’ Collins zeroes in on one of the most overlooked but critical steps in getting financially unstuck: checking your credit report and making sure your identity is intact.

In a hands-on moment, Collins walks a client through visiting AnnualCreditReport.com, the federally authorized site that allows consumers to review their credit reports for free.

Check out an exclusive clip below:

Collins explains the importance of checking your report line by line, monitoring your credit score, reviewing open accounts, and flagging any unfamiliar activity that could point to identity theft — an issue that disproportionately affects people already dealing with debt, instability, or limited financial access.

Tune in to ‘Maxxed Out’ on Saturdays at 9pm ET/8pm CT on OWN.

