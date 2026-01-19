The NFL is putting “Choose love” in the end zone for MLK Day, and making it part of the playoff spotlight

The NFL is bringing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message to the biggest stage in sports, starting in the end zone.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the league will honor King across all four divisional round playoff games by displaying “CHOOSE LOVE” in the end zones and on helmet decals. The tribute will also extend to Super Bowl 60, where the league plans to recognize King and the messages he stood for during the season’s biggest event.

For a league that knows how much the cameras matter in January, the timing is the point. Playoff games don’t just bring bigger crowds—they bring bigger attention. Every touchdown celebration, every highlight replay, every slow-motion end zone shot becomes a billboard. And this time, that billboard will carry a message tied directly to Dr. King’s legacy of dignity, empathy, and shared humanity.

In a statement, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson explained why the league continues to return to this phrase and this moment.

“Dr. King’s message continues to guide how we show up in meaningful moments across the league,” Isaacson said. “‘Choose Love’ has become an important and widely embraced message for our teams because it reflects the values Dr. King championed — dignity, empathy, and a commitment to our shared humanity. Bringing it forward in the Divisional Round and again at Super Bowl LX reflects that continued relevance.”

The tribute will also be visible at Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium, where “CHOOSE LOVE” and “IT TAKES ALL OF US” will appear on opposite end zones.

Notably, the messaging won’t be identical across every playoff weekend. For conference championship games, end zone stencils will follow standard club-driven procedures and will be determined by the host teams.

If this feels familiar, that’s because it is.

The NFL has made on-field social justice messaging a regular part of its presentation for the past six seasons. During home games, teams have showcased an end zone message of their choice from four options: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” or “Inspire Change,” with “It Takes All of Us” stenciled in the opposite end zone for every game.

And just last year, in 2024, the league used the phrase “Be Love” on helmets and in end zones as part of its MLK Day recognition.

But there’s something different about placing this tribute directly in the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Two moments built on pressure, pride, and legacy. The NFL’s biggest games often define seasons and careers, and now the league is placing Dr. King’s values right beside the goal line, where everything counts.