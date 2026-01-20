Gayle King reportedly considering options at CBS amid news overhaul

Gayle King’s future at CBS has once again come into question.

In a new report by Variety, the network’s news division under Bari Weiss continues to come under scrutiny, as some staff view Weiss’ direction and handpicked staff as moves that might lead to the newsroom’s downfall. One of Weiss’ decisions is considering a shakeup of “CBS Mornings,” specifically around King, who makes $15 million a year at the network.

According to a source, King’s salary is “no longer viable in a weaker media economy,” and the longtime journalist could be considering how she wants to exit CBS, whether through a “final farewell” or by shifting to a special correspondent role. “CBS Mornings” already had rumblings of change once Weiss took over CBS News, as both King and co-host Nate Burleson were rumored to be out. King’s contract at the network expires in May 2026.

Last October, King addressed rumors about her departure, saying that what she’s heard in the media and what she’s heard from CBS are two different things.

“All I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing. I like the job and the people that I work with,” King said when asked by TMZ. “So I don’t know what to tell you, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. Not doing that.”

King has been a mainstay at the network since 2011, when she joined to co-anchor “CBS This Morning” alongside Charlie Rose. The show was rebranded “CBS Mornings,” and King continued to serve as co-anchor alongside Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, before Dokoupil became the host of “CBS Evening News.”

Since Weiss arrived at the network, several departures have occurred, notably among Black journalists. In December, veteran anchor Maurice DuBois announced his exit from CBS, signing off from “CBS Evening News” on Dec. 18 with a reference to Edward R. Murrow by telling the audience, “Good night, and good luck.”