Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a horror comedy movie

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are comedy staples to a generation that grew up on “All That,” “Kenan & Kel,” and the original “Good Burger” movie. Now the duo is reuniting and not just for a one-off for Amazon.

The former Nickelodeon duo is set to star in and produce the upcoming film “Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein,” a homage to the classic “Abbott & Costello” films of yesteryear.

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected,” Thompson said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Added Mitchell, “Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new. It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”

The pair announced the news on Tuesday (Jan. 20) on Thompson’s “Good Sports” show on Amazon as Mitchell stepped in for Kevin Hart, who had to miss the show due to him feeling under the weather.

The film is the first for both since the 2023 “Good Burger” sequel that aired on Paramount+ and finds the two playing delivery drivers “whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.”

“Good Burger 2” was the latest reunion for the longtime pair. In 2022, the two reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a “Kenan & Kel” sketch alongside Keke Palmer. As far as a third installment in “Good Burger,” Mitchell was vocal about it being a possibility.

“So, here’s the thing — we teased it. At the end of the movie, I said, ‘We’re gonna go to space. We’re going to ‘Fast and Furious’ this thing,’” he told CT Insider in 2025.

“Me and Kenan actually sat down and talked about the script for part three, alright, so it’s going to go down. We’ve got to make sure it’s right, just like how ‘Good Burger 2’ was,” he continued. “We’re not gonna make you guys wait over 15 years.”