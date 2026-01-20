Kevin James restored as President of Morris Brown College one week after he was ousted

One week after Kevin James said he was ousted as the President of Morris Brown College, the HBCU has reinstated him to his position.

According to the school’s official website, James’ image and title were restored. Under his leadership, the school regained its accreditation in 2022, nearly two decades after losing it. In his first public comments since his title was restorted, James said it was “outstanding” but his focused remained on Morris Brown’s student body.

“A lot of hard work is ahead of us and at the end of the day, it’s all about the students,” James told Atlanta News First about his reinstatement.

In a social media post shared on Facebook and LinkedIn on Jan. 12, James wrote that the Board of Trustees at Morris Brown had fired him without cause or a “substantive explanation.”

“The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks,” James wrote in the since-deleted post. “Equally concerning is that this action disregards established governance best practices and my existing presidential contract, which extends through 2029.”

He added, “While I am deeply disappointed by the Board’s decision, I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community partners.”

James became President of Morris Brown in March 2019 and during his tenure, the school saw increased enrollment and a clearer financial portfolio. After his dismissal, Morris Brown released a statement thanking him for his commitment to the school and stewardship.

“Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College Community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

Nzinga Shaw, a Spelman College graduate and former head of diversity for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, was named the interim president in James’ place. In the school’s presidential history section on its website, Shaw’s brief tenure is not mentioned.