Naomi Osaka turns the 2026 Australian Open into her fashion playground

Naomi Osaka has long used fashion as a language, one that speaks to who she is as an athlete, a mother, and a woman shaping her own story. This week at the Australian Open, the tennis star added another chapter to that narrative, debuting a walk-on look that blended artistry, intention, and unmistakable personal flair. Crafted in collaboration with Nike and couturier Robert Wun, Osaka stepped out in a creative rebellion against traditional tennis wear, in a whimsical blue-and-green watercolor dress paired with pleated, flowy pants that fanned and rippled as she walked. She topped the look with a sheer white veil spilling from a wide-brimmed hat, adding to the outfit’s delicate yet powerful aura.

The whimsical look was designed by Osaka, who says an image of jellyfish in a children’s book she was reading to her two-year-old daughter, Shai, inspired her.

“There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she got so excited,” she told Vogue, explaining how the Nike team weaved in her oceanic muse with the turquoise and green dress, adorned with gentle tendrils and a matching jacket. “It translated beautifully into the movement and fluidity of the sheer layers on the dress and the jacket. When I saw it during the fitting, I remember thinking, ‘this is beautiful,’ but also feeling like the story wasn’t fully finished yet.”

Osaka is no stranger to bold on-court looks. Through the years, the four-time Grand Slam champion has made fashion statements honoring her culture, tennis legends and ultimately her creativity. However, beyond the bedazzled Labubus and ethereal tennis kits, Osaka reveals a deeper meaning behind her creative court looks.

“When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments—those looks—have become memories that live forever,” she explained. “So much of the time, other people get to write our stories for us. This felt like a moment where I could write a little bit of my own.”

In fact, part of Osaka’s story inspired Wun’s designs and part of her 2026 Australian Open look.

“As a fan, I already understood her as an athlete, but being able to share this creative moment has been incredibly special. One of the looks from my fall 2024 collection was inspired by her moment at court, when a butterfly landed on her face mid-match. A simple, beautiful scene that went viral as she gently placed it aside,” Wun shared. “I wanted to revisit that story and weave it into this design and collaboration.”

The homage to Osaka’s viral moment during the 2021 Australian Open, when a butterfly landed on her face mid-game, lives in the details of the outfit. Resting atop her white hat and parasol are two white butterflies, which you may miss if you look too fast.



In addition to winning the unofficial award for best dressed, Osaka won her first round of women’s singles against Antonia Ružić.