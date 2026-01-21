Coco Gauff gifts $150,000 to UNCF for scholarships supporting HBCU tennis players

Coco Gauff is opening the door for the next generation of Black competitive tennis players with the help of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). This week, the nonprofit organization announced Gauff’s second gift to UNCF, supporting scholarships for student-athletes who play competitive tennis and attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.

“Education has the power to change lives, and I hope this gift will help students achieve their dreams,” Gauff shared in a statement posted by UNCF.

This marks Gauff’s second monetary gift to the organization. In 2025, the tennis champion became one of the youngest major gift donors in UNCF’s history with her $100,000 donation, launching the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coco Gauff for her generous $100,000 gift to UNCF, which will significantly impact the lives of HBCU students aspiring to excel in competitive tennis,” Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF, said at the time. “Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams. This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court.”

Though Gauff, 21, did not attend traditional college, she says her family inspires her commitment to supporting HBCUs.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me,” she explained. “As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals.”

“My hope is that this scholarship gives Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead,” she concluded.