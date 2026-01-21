Dr. Pepper turns viral ‘Dr. Pepper baby’ jingle into an official commercial

Nowadays, one viral moment can change everything for better or worse. And for TikToker Romeo Bingham, it’s been for the better as their Dr. Pepper jingle not only went viral, but it’s also official. This week, the soda company released a new commercial, featuring a jingle which many social media users first heard on @Romeosshow’s TikTok.

On Dec. 23, Bingham went on TikTok to share an idea they had for a short, catchy jingle for Dr. Pepper. “Dr. Pepper baby. It’s good and nice. Doo. Doo. Doo,” they sang. Their tune quickly went viral, garnering over 42 million views, five million likes, 300,000+ bookmarks, and the attention of brands—including Dr. Pepper.

“CHECK YOUR DMS 🤭DOODOODOO,” the brand commented.

However, other brands were ready to pick up Bingham’s jingle writing skills with Indeed commenting “You’re hired,” and Denny’s diner writing “me next bb i beg.”

“I like the do do do part,” the Philadelphia Eagles jokingly noted.

However, Bingham, a 25-year-old caregiver from Tacoma, Washington, never expected the video to gain so much traction.

“I was blown away once it took off like that,” they told AdAge, explaining that “the jingle was never intended as a brand play, but part of a broader effort to build a creative career that includes songwriting and acting.”

Meanwhile, for Dr. Pepper, this was more than just a funny viral moment. It was an opportunity to connect directly with its consumers, which led to the launch of its new commercial titled “Dr. Pepper Baby (Good & Nice Jingle) by ‪@Romeosshow‬.”

“The signal was so loud that ignoring it wasn’t really an option,” Ben Sylvan, senior VP of connected media for Dr. Pepper, told the outlet. “You can’t lose sight of what people are just telling you. If you have tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people telling you that this is resonating, it’s telling you this is powerful content, and could be really impactful for your brand.”

The ad featuring Bingham’s song also aired during the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 19.

“Rather than overcomplicating the idea, we focused on honoring what made the jingle special in the first place,” Ryan Lehr, co-chief creative officer of Deutsch agency, who created the commercial, added. “We kept the execution simple, built around the original hook, and let the earworm lead.”

“They credited me, involved me, and worked in good faith to see how far we could take it,” Bingham said of their creative collaboration.

In addition to licensing the jingle from Bingham as part of the activation, Dr. Pepper reportedly plans to work with the creator on more social content over the coming months.