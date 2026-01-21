Netflix cancels ‘The Vince Staples Show’ after two seasons

Vince Staples couldn’t break the second-season curse.

Netflix announced on Wednesday (Jan. 21) that Staples’ critically acclaimed series “The Vince Staples Show” would not be returning for a third season, citing low ratings.

The series, based on a fictionalized version of Staples in an equally fictional version of Long Beach, California, never once cracked Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 chart and saw viewership dwindle in season two with 1.7M views since its Nov. 6 premiere, a far cry from the 4.6M views its first season did when it premiered in February 2024. The show finished No. 1,446 on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report.

Despite only having five episodes for season one, Netflix quickly renewed the show for a second season in May 2024. The move came only weeks after its initial premiere on the streaming giant, a moment Staples beamed with excitement over in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy,” he said at the time. I’m just trying some new things.”

He added, “I don’t really make things that people [enjoy] like that, just to be honest. I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not [being digested] right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received. I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

In December 2025, when Netflix announced its plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Staples delivered a timely joke on X, writing that his show was now an HBO Original. While it remains unclear whether the show will be revived on another network, Staples left his brief mark on television with 11 surreal episodes of comedy with his sly sense of humor.