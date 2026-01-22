A Georgia lawmaker has introduced a bill to make lemon pepper the official state wing flavor

A bill was introduced into the Georgia General Assembly that may legitimize the state’s love of lemon pepper chicken wings.

Named House Bill 1013, bipartisan legislation was introduced today (January 22) by State Rep. Eric Bell (D-Jonesboro) to make lemon pepper the official wing flavor of Georgia. Bell, who called the bill “lighthearted,” said it represents the popularity of lemon pepper wings across identity lines for Georgians.

“Lemon pepper wings have become a staple of southern cuisine in Atlanta and across Georgia,” said Bell in an Instagram post tagging rappers like Gucci Mane and local Atlanta restaurants like The Bando and American Deli. “This is a lighthearted bill, but it carries real meaning. Lemon pepper wings are a fan-favorite that bring people together across race, culture, class and community.”

According to the Democratic lawmaker, the lemon pepper wing not only has significance within the state, it has also become associated with Atlanta through its cultural attractions and exports, from nightlife to music.

“From ‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ at Magic City to lyrics in billboard hits from Gucci Mane. Ziggy2Playa. and Rick Ross, lemon pepper wings have been central to many of the moments and individuals who have shaped this city and state. Just like the peach represents our agricultural roots, lemon pepper wings represent Georgia’s cultural flavor and global influence.”

According to the two-page bill, an Atlanta restaurant called J.R. Crickets is credited for introducing chicken wings to Georgia, using the standard Buffalo flavor that came from New York.

“Over the years, Georgians elevated chicken wings into a cultural experience, giving birth to unique local flavors and traditions; Among these, lemon pepper has emerged as a flavor that is distinctly tied to Georgia, representing creativity, boldness, and Southern hospitality,” the legislation reads.

The bill has bipartisan support with cosponsors Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta), Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton), David Huddleston (R-Roopville), and Mekyah McQueen (D-Smyrna) corraling around Bell.

Telling CBS, Bell said, “We’re all human, we all have to eat. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like lemon pepper in some form. Even if they say they don’t like it hot, they’ll tell you they like mild lemon pepper. As long as it’s got the sprinkles on it.”

