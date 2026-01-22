Al B. Sure and his ‘boo boo kitty’ Luenell’s romance spark discourse online

Love is in the air for Luenell and Al B. Sure, and social media has a lot to say about it.

This year, the comedian has decided to give her followers a glimpse into her love life. On Jan. 11, she shocked Instagram users by sharing a carousel of photos of her and Sure, including a video of the two kissing, with the caption “up it’s Love. @officialalbsure and ya Gurl. If you know, you know. 🥰 Finally out of the shadows. 2026, let’s GO baby.”

The singer and producer co-signed Luenell’s reveal in the comments, writing, “HNY Beloveds 🎉 Don’t call us A.i., call us A.L. “Al B. & Luenell” ❤️ My #BooBooKitty 🐈‍⬛ the #BadGirlofComedy & the #LightSkinGeneral Stay Tuned.” After garnering attention with their initial post, the two sparked even more discourse with a cozy video in which Luenell addressed the mixed reactions.

“So, first of all, not that we need to really clear anything up, but, you know, I think that people feel I’m unworthy of your love, darling, because they love you so much,” she says before Sure interrupts her to say, “I’m unworthy.”

After teasing that he “would put his tongue all on her face,” the 90s heartthrob verbally shared his affection for Luenell: “Listen, let me tell you something. I have such respect and admiration for this woman. If you only knew the journey. You know I was in a coma. And you calling me, talking in my ear, while I was on the other side [in his coma]…I just appreciate you. I honor you.”

Though Luenell says their connection is “nothing new,” it is something new for fans who shared their support for the new couple in the comments.

“Good people deserve good people 🥰🥰 I love this so bad,” one user wrote.

Another commenter shared, “I love how she said, ‘as if I’m not worthy of your love.’ WHO SAID THAT???? luenell beeeeennn DAT🥰,” to which the comedian responded, “The haters.”

However, some social media users expressed skepticism about whether the comedian was joking; meanwhile, others questioned how the popular ’90s heartthrob ended up with Luenell, leading to a series of shady posts and backhanded comments about the comedian’s appearance.

However, despite the critical comments and responses to the rumored romance, fans have wasted no time advocating on Luenell’s behalf.

So much so that the comedian reposted a video of fellow comedian Patrice DeVeaux’s video defending her on her Instagram page with the caption: “Hating Heauxs Ain’t Happy & Happy Heauxs Ain’t Hating!!”

Regardless of whether Al B. Sure and Luenell’s romance is real or a publicity stunt, the reality is that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, and everyone deserves to find love.