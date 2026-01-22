Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ connection runs deeper than the screen

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan are committed to fully embodying their characters on screen. So much so that the co-stars and friends attended couples therapy together when reprising their roles as Bianca and Adonis Creed in “Creed III.”

While reflecting on their on-screen chemistry, Thompson revealed the secret behind their bond to Sherri Shepherd.

“I mean, we’re both unmarried, first of all, so we’re good at pretending,” Thompson joked. “But I would say, we’ve been making these films for over 10 years together, so at this point, we’re kind of like family, and we are like an old married couple. We know each other so well.”

She added, “In fact, when we went to make the last Creed, we actually went to therapy together, but as Bianca and Adonis.”

It was an experience, she says, not only taught her more about her co-star, but also about the value of couples therapy—which she jokingly speculates would have maybe helped her previous relationships off-screen.

“But I think what we learned is that when you’re in a long-term relationship, not even married, just a friendship, or with our families, it’s so great to get in there and talk about any of the issues that maybe you just don’t have the chance to [address] in your day-to-day,” she shared.

Now, while one would expect the joint therapy session to reveal pet-peeves between the two, the “Hedda” star revealed that Jordan is “annoyingly not annoying”.

“As great as he seems is as great as he is. I would say the one thing that maybe I haven’t told him is…I would say it’s not annoying. It’s cute, but it’s challenging. He will FaceTime you without warning,” she shared. “It’s not cute on my end. Do you know what I mean? Like, I’m not ready to be, yeah, on FaceTime on a big screen with him.”

And though she admits to sometimes not answering his call, quickly getting herself together before calling him back, and acting like she “missed his call.” However, it turns out Jordan is not the only celebrity who likes to cold call. Thompson also shared that Colman Domingo regularly Facetimes her without warning, particularly ahead of award shows.

“I don’t let Michael B catch me in no crazy position. But Coleman Domingo is always FaceTiming me. And in fact, he Facetimed me [the morning of] the Golden Globes and I was in the bath. But I answered,” she shared. “His favorite thing especially because he loves to FaceTime me before red carpets where we’re going to see each other and he’ll be like, ‘Girl, what you got on?’ and I was like, ‘Nothing. I’m in the bath.’”

Though it’s sometimes off-putting, Thompson jokingly describes the unexpected video calls as “the true mark of friendship.”