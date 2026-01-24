NBA cancels Warriors-Timberwolves game in wake of ICE fatally shooting man in Minneapolis

The individual, identified as 37-year-old Alex Perri, was a registered ICU nurse.

Jan 24, 2026
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 24: A person kneels near the site where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was allegedly shot and killed by federal agents on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Federal agents allegedly shot and killed Pretti, a south Minneapolis resident, amid a scuffle to arrest him. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000 federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The NBA has canceled Saturday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves after 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The decision was made to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minnesota community,” according to a press release. The game will take place on Sunday (Jan. 25).

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a 37-year-old Minneapolis man was killed in Saturday’s shooting but declined to identify him. He added that information about what led up to the shooting was limited. O’Hara did say the man was a lawful gun owner and had no serious criminal history outside of some parking tickets.

Pretti was identified by his parents. A registered ICU nurse, he attended the University of Minnesota and had an address listed in South Minneapolis. Hundreds began chanting his name near the site where he was shot.

The shooting took place two miles from Target Center and set off another wave of protests, as an immigration crackdown in the city has led to three shootings involving federal officials and the second to result in death. On Jan. 7, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

The officer involved in Perri’s shooting was an eight-year Border Patrol veteran, according to officials.

The Timberwolves and Warriors game being postponed echoes memories of the 2020 bubble, where games were postponed for days following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Milwaukee police officer. Games resumed three days later.

Other sports teams in Minnesota made announcements regarding events and games. The Twins announced they would be cutting short TwinsFest, an annual celebration involving players and fans before the start of the baseball season. The Wild announced their game versus the Florida Panthers would go on as scheduled in St. Paul.

