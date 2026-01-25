Maxwell Frost says he was assaulted in racist attack at Sundance Film Festival

Police in Park City, Utah, arrested a man who allegedly attacked Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and said that President Donald Trump would deport him.

The 29-year-old Democrat was attending a party at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 23) when someone who reportedly trespassed the event screamed racist remarks at him and punched him in the face.

Confirming the news on social media yesterday, Frost wrote, “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.”

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



— Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Frost then thanked the venue security and Park City Police Department for assisting him following the attack.

According to Variety, a 28-year-old white man named Christian Joel Young crashed the invitation-only party hosted by the talent agency CAA at Park City’s High West Saloon, where Frost was in attendance.

The incident occurred when Young and Frost were in the bar’s restroom, where Young reportedly stated he was proud to be white. Frost is of Puerto Rican, Lebanese, and Haitian descent and was adopted and raised by a Cuban mother and an American father.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that Frost and a friend were approached by Young, who pulled them in for a hug, saying, “we are going to deport you and your kind.” Frost and his friend reacted by pushing Young away, before he yelled a racial slur and punched Frost in the face.

Police charged Young with aggravated burglary and two counts of simple assault.

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke out in support of Frost on X.

“I am horrified by the attack on Congressman Maxwell Frost,” he said. “Grateful that he is okay, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place. The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted. Hate and political violence has no place in our country, and the entire House Democratic Caucus family stands with Maxwell.”

I am horrified by the attack on Congressman Maxwell Frost.



Grateful that he is okay, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place. The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted.



— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 25, 2026

Frost has been vocal on immigration rights, recently taking measures to warn his Central Florida constituency about the prevalence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their communities. Last week, he criticized ICE for using taxpayer money to build “internment camps in our communities,” instead of healthcare and housing.

Yesterday, he wrote another message on his personal X account, reassuring followers that he is fine and refuses to be silenced by the attack.

“I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.”