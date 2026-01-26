Influential reggae drummer Sly Dunbar of Sly & Robbie dead at 73

Sly Dunbar, one-half of legendary duo Sly & Robbie, who helped launch several careers via Taxi Records and is widely considered among the most influential drummers in the history of reggae, has died. He was 73.

Dunbar’s wife confirmed his death.

“About 7 o’clock this morning I went to wake him up and he wasn’t responding. I called the doctor, and that was the news,” his wife, Thelma Dunbar, told the Jamaican Gleaner. “Yesterday was such a good day for him. He had friends over to visit, and we all had such a good time. He ate well yesterday… sometimes he’s not into food. I knew he was sick, but I didn’t realize it was this serious.”

The drummer and co-founder of Taxi Records had reportedly been battling health issues for some time, receiving treatment in Jamaica and elsewhere.

Beginning his career at age 15, Dunbar first performed with The Yardbrooms before playing with other bands such as Skin, Flesh and Bones, and he drew inspiration from the likes of Al Jackson Jr. of Booker T. & the M.G.’s. As time progressed, he would develop a sound that not only influenced drummers coming after him but also an entire genre of music.

In 1972, he befriended Robbie Shakespeare and together, the two would form Sly and Robbie, occasionally working with fellow Jamaican legend Peter Tosh. They carved out a legacy that would result in 13 Grammy nominations, two Grammy wins (1985’s Best Reggae Recording for Black Uhuru’s “Anthem” album and 1999’s Best Reggae Album for Sly & Robbie “Friends”) and helped play a pivotal role in some of reggae and dancehall’s biggest names such as Chaka Demurs & Pliers, Black Uhuru, Ini Kamoze, Red Dragon and Beenie Man with their Taxi Records imprint.

The duo also played on songs performed by musical giants such as Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, Herbie Hancock, Joe Cocker, Serge Gainsbourg, and the Rolling Stones. Sadly, Robbie Shakespeare passed in 2021 at the age of 68.