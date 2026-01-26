Sugar Ray Leonard reflects on the rise of boxing phenomenon Claressa Shields: ‘In her corner’

Claressa Shields has one legendary fellow boxing champion firmly in her corner: Sugar Ray Leonard.

The 69-year-old boxing icon recently shared his thoughts on the state of the sport and some of today’s top talent, including the 30-year-old star.

“You know what, there is so much talent out there right now, period,” Leonard told Scoop B Radio during a recent red carpet appearance when asked about women’s boxing and Shields specifically.

“Can the business be helped? Yes,” he added, acknowledging that the women’s side of the sport needs stronger backing. “Everything needs support at some point, whether it’s a business or a passion.”

When it comes to Shields in particular, however, his stance is simple.

“I love boxing, so I’m in her corner — how about that?” he said.

Leonard noted he hasn’t yet had the chance to see Shields fight in person, but that’s about to change.

Claressa Shields reacts at the end of the tenth round against Danielle Perkins during their undisputed heavyweight title bout on February 02, 2025 at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

“I haven’t seen her live yet, but I certainly will now,” he said. “It’s been brought to my attention again and I really like what I see.”

Leonard also touched on men’s boxing and the rise of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has stepped into the ring with legends like Mike Tyson, as well as the idea of a potential “dream matchup.”

“I don’t know if I can answer that one,” he said. “But you know what? Again, I’m an optimist. I believe in the sport, and I support the hustle. Bring ’em on!”

Leonard last fought in 1997 after a career that made him one of boxing’s famed “Four Kings” of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. A five-division world champion and Olympic gold medalist, he finished with 25 knockouts across 40 fights.

Meanwhile, Shields, who made her debut in 2016, is the current undisputed champion in five divisions, including middleweight, light middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight, and recently became the highest-paid woman in the ring. Next, she’s gearing up for a rematch on Sunday, Feb. 22, against Franchón Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.