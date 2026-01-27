Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire invite fans to ‘Sing a Song All Night Long’ with Summer 2026 tour

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, and Fire are making sure fans have a groovy summer. The R&B and funk icons are reuniting to present another rendition of their “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour.

This week, Richie announced the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “The Tour Continues! Looking forward to being back on stage with Earth, Wind & Fire on our Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. 🕺✨”

Set to kick off on June 24 in Saint Paul, MN, the joint tour comes three years after Earth, Wind & Fire and Richie invited fans to “Boogie Wonderland” for their first joint tour in 2023. Clearly stuck on each other, the collaborators joined forces again in 2024 to present the first rendition of the “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour.

Tickets for the 26-stop North American tour begin to go on sale as early as Jan. 28 at 10 am during the fan club presale. General sales begin Friday, January 30, at 10 am on LiveNation.com.

Check out the full tour schedule below:



June 24 — Saint Paul, MN — Spectrum Center

Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center