Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire invite fans to ‘Sing a Song All Night Long’ with Summer 2026 tour

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, and Fire are making sure fans have a groovy summer. The R&B and funk icons are reuniting to present another rendition of their “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour.
This week, Richie announced the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “The Tour Continues! Looking forward to being back on stage with Earth, Wind & Fire on our Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. 🕺✨”
Set to kick off on June 24 in Saint Paul, MN, the joint tour comes three years after Earth, Wind & Fire and Richie invited fans to “Boogie Wonderland” for their first joint tour in 2023. Clearly stuck on each other, the collaborators joined forces again in 2024 to present the first rendition of the “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour.
Tickets for the 26-stop North American tour begin to go on sale as early as Jan. 28 at 10 am during the fan club presale. General sales begin Friday, January 30, at 10 am on LiveNation.com.
Check out the full tour schedule below:
June 24 — Saint Paul, MN — Spectrum Center
Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center