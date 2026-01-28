Ex-Sex Worker sues Netflix and 50 Cent over ‘distorted account’ in Diddy documentary

One alleged victim of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is suing Netflix and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for “distorting” his story in the “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” docuseries. Clayton Howard, one of the sex workers Combs allegedly hired for his “freak-off,” appeared in the viral Netflix project produced by Jackson. However, he says the six-part series twisted his detailed accounts of the sex parties that allegedly included Cassie Ventura.

According to Billboard, Howard says the final product viewers saw on the streaming platform was a “calculated misrepresentation” of his experience.

“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation,” he added, per the outlet.

Howard says production promised him that a “complete and truthful account would be told” when trying to get him to sign onto the project. However, the final cut, he says, erased his recounting of Ventura serving as an accomplice rather than a victim— a claim he previously cited in a pending lawsuit against Ventura filed last year.

“This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker,” the recently filed lawsuit continued.

Howard is the second person to file legal action against the Netflix docuseries, which has garnered over 50 million views since its December release. The documentary series, which “unpacks the shocking allegations behind Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his Bad Boy empire, spanning decades of his life and career,” received mixed public reactions and a cease-and-desist letter from Combs and his legal team.

Combs, who tried to block the series’ release, claimed the behind-the-scenes footage it showcases had been illegally obtained. Though Combs’ filings were unsuccessful, Netflix’s lawyers reportedly moved to transfer Howard’s case from New York state court to federal court. He is reportedly seeking a minimum of $20 million in damages and a court order requiring Netflix to include a note in the series’ final cut that states: “edited and may not reflect complete testimony.”

Neither Netflix nor Jackson has responded to these allegations.