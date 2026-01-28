‘God bless you all’: The Isley Brothers get emotional after receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

For nearly seven decades, the Isley Brothers have been synonymous with American music. On Wednesday (Jan. 28), their story was added to Hollywood’s story.

Ron and Ernie Isley, along with their families, were on hand as the group’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled. Their star, which is the 2,834th added to the famous sidewalk since its completion in 1961, honors their decades of classic music, ranging from funk to pop to R&B and gospel.

“I want to thank all of our fans, all of our fans, each and every one of them,” Ronald Isley said during the ceremony. “We’ve been doing this for 67 years, and God bless you all. God bless every one of you… I want to say, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. And my family out there, my grandkids, my son, my daughter, my wife and mother-in-law, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ernie Isley called the moment “unspeakable.”

“I guess I would like to thank the Lord for extending to The Isley Brothers and the Isley family his divine grace that helped us stay together and helped us with the inspiration of the music,” he said. “You all have been wonderful. I wish I had the words actually to be able to completely express it the way I desire. But God bless each and every one of you.”

Since the group’s formation in Cincinnati, Ohio, they’ve been among the most covered and sampled artists in the history of music, spanning classic songs such as “Who’s That Lady,” “Between The Sheets,” “Shout!,” “Voyage To Atlantis,” and more.

Tragedy has also befallen the group since its inception. Brother Vernon, who was the youngest Isley Brother and original lead vocalist, died at age 11 after being hit by a car.

Over the years, the band reconfigured, with Ronald assuming lead vocal duties, backed by brothers Rudolph and O’Kelly Isley Jr. Marvin Isley, brother-in-law Chris Jasper, and Ernie Isley would later join the group in the 1970s, but Jasper, Ernie, and Marvin would split from the group to form Isley-Jasper-Isley in the 1980s.

To date, only Ronald and Ernie remain as The Isley Brothers. Chris Jasper died in February 2025, Rudolph Isley died in 2023, Marvin Isley died in 2010, and O’Kelley Isley died of a heart attack in 1986.