Keith Lee announces plans for ‘Familee Day’ festival in New Orleans

After garnering millions of views, likes, comments, and followers for his food reviews that have changed lives, Keith Lee is building his own business venture that marries food, community, and music. Yesterday, the viral content creator announced “Familee Day,” a festival he and his family have been working on for over a year.

“Hey, we got a food festival coming out, and it’s food, family, music,” he told his followers. “But I got to be honest with y’all. It’s way deeper than that to me. This is something we’ve been working on for the last year. I think it’s gonna be the best festival on planet Earth.”

“And let me explain why. Food. Every single time you’ve ever seen me eat food and been like, ‘Ooh, that look good,’ [those restaurants are] gonna be there. Music. Not only is [the festival] inaugural, so it’s gonna be every year, we’re gonna do music from that city that we in,” he continued.

The first “Familee Day” will take place on May 16 in New Orleans, La., where attendees will not only get to experience local eats, but also local talent in addition to “very big” national recording artists that touch every generation. According to Lee, there will be music for everyone, from the kids to the great-grandparents. With plans to create a full family-friendly experience, the festival will also include carnival rides and a special touch that sets Familee Day apart from other festivals.

“We are doing an obstacle course where my family is gonna compete against other families, and when I say compete, I mean it for real. We are competing for a prize. If we win, we’ll give it away. If y’all win, y’all keep it,” he shared, noting that he will not be going easy on his opponents. “I think this separates this festival from any other festival on planet Earth.”

Over the years, Lee has built a career on TikTok and other social media platforms, trying food from restaurants across the country. With the ability to reach millions of people with just one video, a stamp of approval from the content creator has changed the lives of many business owners, creating what the internet has dubbed the “Keith Lee Effect.” And with this festival, Lee plans to continue to support small businesses.

“You know how people would be like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna go to a restaurant today and then a couple months from now, nobody’s gonna talk about it,” he explained. “Even though that’s not true, this erases that. Every single year, these small businesses and these underdogs and these places that are not represented can have something to look forward to. This is the date that, God willing, will bring thousands of people, national news, national coverage, and, most importantly, visibility.”

“I think this is gonna be the best festival to ever exist,” he concluded.

Tickets for the first Familee Day are scheduled to go on sale on February 9. According to the content creator, the first wave of tickets will be “the cheapest they could possibly be.”

For more details, visit famileeday.com.