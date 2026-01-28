Lauryn Hill to perform during 2026 Grammys In Memoriam segment

Lauryn Hill is among the artists slated to perform during the In Memoriam segment at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which will air live Sunday, Feb. 1, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hill is expected to pay tribute to late icons D’Angelo and Roberta Flack as part of a segment honoring music figures who passed away in the last year.

The Recording Academy announced that Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will join Reba McEntire to lead remembrances for other departed artists, and that a separate tribute to Ozzy Osbourne will feature performances by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash.

The In Memoriam segment is a staple of the Grammy broadcast, honoring musicians and industry figures who have passed away since the previous ceremony. Hill famously covered Roberta Flack’s 1973 hit “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” as part of the Fugees on their 1996 album “The Score.” Hill also featured D’Angelo on her Grammy-nominated song “Nothing Even Matters.”

Hill’s role in the 2026 Grammy tributes comes decades after one of the most historically significant moments in her own Grammy history. At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, Hill received 10 nominations, the most for any woman in a single year at the time, and won five awards for her solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ including Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Album. The album marked the first hip-hop release to win Album of the Year.

Across her career, Hill has been nominated for 19 Grammy Awards and has won eight, making her one of the most honored female artists in the awards’ history and the most Grammy-awarded female rapper.

Her 1999 sweep also set records for most nominations and wins for a female artist in one night, and “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” has since been recognized for its cultural and historical significance, including induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Grammys will broadcast live on CBS for the final time at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and stream on Paramount+. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, as well as Best New Artist nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marias.

Additional performers are yet to be announced.