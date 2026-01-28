Ms. Shirley Raines, viral advocate for the unhoused and founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, passes away

Community activist, philanthropist, and TikTok creator Ms. Shirley Raines, of Beauty2Streetz, has died. The non-profit announced the death of its CEO and founder in a statement posted to its social media pages.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the non-profit organization wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada,” the statement continued.

Raines rose to popularity for sharing videos of her interactions with the unhoused community on social media. In addition to her generosity, viewers quickly fell in love with the care and compassion Raines showed to those in need, regardless of their attitudes towards her. Through her non-profit Beauty 2 The Streetz, Raines and her team were on a “mission to provide self-worth restoring services like hair, makeup, hygiene, and food to those who need it most,” with “an unwavering commitment to giving choices to those who are seen but still overlooked.”

“They may be homeless and live in a tent, but they don’t want to be dirty,” Raines previously told Flaunt magazine. “They don’t want to be unkempt with their hair. They just don’t have any options.”

A Compton, Ca., native, Raines’ vision for the organization was rooted in her own experiences surviving adversity, such as the loss of a child, financial hardship, and more. Her firm belief that “everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, deserves to feel valued” not only birthed Beauty 2 the Streetz but also made her shine in a landscape that can sometimes feel disingenuous. Through the years, many social media users grew a deep connection with Raines’ heart.

“When you peel back the layers, you see what the issues are. And the issues can somewhat be resolved once they feel good about themselves again, just be believing in themselves again,” she told Paper magazine in 2021, explaining the power behind her services. “When you have no control over anything, it’s the smallest things that you can control that make you feel human.”

“I am not a hero,” she continued. “I’m a shrunken woman still doing the best she can in the here and now. My son’s not here and I couldn’t help my son, but I spent my whole life wanting him and wanting to help him. I’m like, ‘Why can’t I help somebody else’s son, or somebody else’s daughter?'”

As the non-profit’s statement noted, Raines changed countless lives with her love, generosity, and selfless service. Just as Ms. Shirley spoke life into the members of the homeless communities she served in LA and Las Vegas, she served as a breath of fresh air for social media users. Her work served as a reminder of the responsibility we have to care for one another and the impact kindness can have on one person’s life.

“Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

Rest in Power, Ms. Shirley Raines.