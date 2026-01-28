Middle school counselor accused of inappropriately messaging student found dead on campus

Quinton Dixon, a counselor who was placed on administrative leave at his East Baton Rouge middle school, was found dead on the former Glen Oaks Middle School campus on Wednesday.

Dixon, 44, was named in an arrest warrant tied to accusations that he allegedly inappropriately messaged a minor. Dixon worked at Westdale Middle Magnet School, where he was the school counselor.

According to WBRZ, Dixon’s body was discovered in an unused building at the school. Sources with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe Dixon took his own life and are investigating the case as a suicide.

Dixon was placed on administrative leave on January 15 by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System after a social media post alerted school officials that he had allegedly been inappropriately messaging the minor, who was a former student at Westdale. The school released a statement saying it was “made aware of the accusations immediately and launched an investigation.”

“The employee has been placed on administrative leave while the Office of Human Resources conducts a thorough investigation,” EBR Schools said.

According to court documents, Dixon sent several Instagram messages to a 14-year-old student between November 2025 and January 2026, repeatedly calling the minor “attractive” and offering her rides home from school. The warrant for Dixon’s arrest called for him to be arrested over four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The anonymous social media post showed screenshots of messages from an Instagram account belonging to Dixon toward the 14-year-old girl. In them, Dixon tells the minor she is “fire” and wanted to “holla” at her before discovering she was underage.

The minor’s brother took to social media to address the matter, suggesting “karma” would be done to Dixon.

“It be the ones you least expect,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.