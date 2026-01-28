Ray J shares sobering health update after being hospitalized: ‘2027 is definitely a wrap for me’

Ray J believes his time is limited after a near-death experience that landed him in the hospital.

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday night, the “One Wish” singer claimed, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.” A friend in the video objected, to which Ray J, 45, responded, “That’s what the doctor said.”

“My baby mama gon’ be straight, my kids gon’ be straight, if they want to spend all the money, they can. I did my part here,” he said, adding, “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bruh. And then when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.” The teary-eyed reality TV star proceeded to play one of his songs and salute the camera.

He then paused the music to tell viewers that his parents were taking him to a “check up” the following day and that his sister and R&B icon Brandy had been paying his bills.

The video comes just days after the “Love & Hip-Hop” star shared an Instagram post telling his followers that his heart is “only beating 25 percent.” Posted on Jan. 25, the caption read, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers.”

“[A]s long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said. “My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

In that video, Ray J proceeded to list off a series of shoutouts and promoted several projects, including “Love Cabin” and “For The Love of Ray J,” which he said was currently filming.

On Jan. 7, TMZ reported that Ray J had been hospitalized in Las Vegas for a severe case of pneumonia and heart pains. This isn’t his first health scare. In 2021, he was hospitalized for non-COVID pneumonia.

His current update comes on the heels of a series of turbulent events for the entrepreneur. In November, Ray J was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, with whom he shares two children with. He was charged with six misdemeanor offenses. The on again, off again pair are in the midst of the fourth attempt to divorce, initiated by Love in 2024.

Ray J is also in the midst of a legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The mother-daughter duo are suing Ray J for defamation and the singer is countersuing them, claiming they breached a $6 million settlement agreement over a sex tape between him and Kardashian.