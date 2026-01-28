Yara Shahidi breaks silence about ICE killings in her hometown of Minneapolis: ‘I’m a grieving Minnesotan’

After controversial tactics, including multiple killings of American citizens protesting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, have sparked growing outrage, Yara Shahidi is speaking out about her hometown.

The 25-year-old actress shared her thoughts on growing up in the Midwestern city she was born and raised in on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in a candid Instagram post.

“I grew up layering up to endure Minneapolis winters,” she wrote. “Now, many of us are witnessing that no amount of layers can protect us from ICE.”

The “Black-ish” alum continued: “No matter the pretense, the goal has ALWAYS been destruction. The goal has been to see how quickly they can unravel families, communities, and love to make it hard to resist their force.”

“I’m a worried Minnesotan. I’m a grieving Minnesotan,” she admitted, adding, “I’m a PROUD MINNESOTAN, as my city has continued to show us what standing up for community looks like.”

Yara Shahidi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Alongside a photo of herself as a child wearing a knitted hat, the “Grown-Ish” star included images of Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy detained in Minneapolis earlier this month; Keith Porter Jr., a Black man killed on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles by an off-duty ICE agent; and Rennee Good and Alex Pretti, both killed this month in Minneapolis by ICE agents. The photo of Ramos echoes Shahidi’s childhood image as he’s also wearing a knitted cap against the harsh winter air.

She added the hashtags #LiamRamos #KeithPorterJunior #ReneeNicole #AlexPretti #iceOUT, and in the comments offered a final thought: “Thank you to everyone who carry Keith Porter Junior’s name with them.”

Shahidi’s post arrives as more celebrities and public figures weigh in and public outcry grows over the unfolding situation in Minneapolis and other cities, where thousands of ICE agents have been deployed under the Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigration.

A judge has ruled that Ramos cannot be moved, and investigations into the deaths of Porter, Good, and Pretti are underway. Since Pretti’s death on Saturday, Jan. 24, the Trump administration has also taken steps to improve coordination with Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz. The agency has reassigned Border Patrol “commander at large” Greg Bovino and the officers involved in Pretti’s shooting.