Ex-Illinois deputy sheriff sentenced to 20 years for murder of Sonya Massey

Justice has been served for Sonya Massey. Two years after Massey was murdered in her home after calling the police to report a possible intruder, former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing the shot that killed the mother of two.

After Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder charges in October 2025, this week Judge Ryan Cadigan sentenced the former deputy to the maximum possible sentence of 20 years. During the sentencing, Grayson apologized for his actions, saying, “I wish there was something I could do to bring her back. I wish this didn’t happen. I wish they [Massey’s family] didn’t have to go through this experience. I am very sorry,” per ABC.

“Your Honor, I made a lot of mistakes that night,” he said, addressing the judge. “There were points when I should’ve acted, and I didn’t. I froze. I made terrible decisions that night. I’m sorry.”

On July 6, 2024, Massey was fatally shot after calling authorities to her Springfield home over concerns about a prowler. Body camera footage shows two deputies responding to the call, including Grayson, who was seen shooting Massey three times despite Massey repeating, “Don’t hurt me. Please God.” Her death sparked calls for justice that resounded around the country as communities protested against police brutality.

“She called for help, and she was murdered in her own home,” Teresa Haley, a civil rights activist in Springfield, Illinois, said following Grayson’s conviction.

Two years later, Judge Cadigan says Grayson’s “unreasonable rage needs to be deterred,” when explaining his sentencing choice, per NBC News. Multiple outlets report that Massey’s family shouted “Yes!” in the courtroom as the judge read Grayson’s sentencing. Though the judge reprimanded their outburst, the exclamation was natural for the family, who said Massey’s death “shattered” their family.

“Today, I’m afraid to call the police in fear that I might end up like Sonya,” Massey’s mother, Donna, reportedly said in court, reflecting on the impact the July 2024 incident has had on her life since.

Massey’s 19-year-old son, Malachi, and her 16-year-old daughter, Summer, also took the stand during the hearing.

“I had to step up at 17. I had nowhere to go or nothing. I was just lost. I’m figuring it out a little bit now, but I still need my mom … it’s like a part of me is dead,” Malachi told the court.

“Since her death, I have not been the same person,” Summer added. “It does not feel like he truly understands or cares about the damage he has caused.”

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the judge also denied Grayson’s request for a new trial and a lesser sentence despite his attorneys citing the former deputy’s recent colon cancer diagnosis.

“I’m thankful for all the love and support that everybody has came out and shown, and I’m grateful that we got the maximum sentence that we could,” Summer told reporters after the hearing. “Twenty years is not enough, but they did what … they could do.”