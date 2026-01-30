‘This is just called growth’: Shaunie Henderson announces ‘Basketball Wives’ won’t be returning after 12 seasons

A reality TV era is coming to an end as “Basketball Wives,” the series known for deep conversations, sisterhood, fights, drama, and all things in between, won’t return to the airwaves.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday (Jan. 29), show creator Shaunie Henderson confirmed the end of the long-running reality television series based on the wives and girlfriends of pro athletes, signalling a time for growth.

“Basketball Wives Update: You heard it here first,” she began her caption. “Basketball Wives will not be returning.”

She continued, “Thank you to BET, VH1, Shed Media and to everyone who supported this chapter from the very beginning. What started as a vision became a platform that amplified voices and opened doors. This isn’t an ending, it’s a transition. I’m stepping into a new season with exciting projects ahead that align with where I am personally and professionally. More to come.”

Since its debut on VH1 in 2010, the series has helped launch the brands and visibility of women like Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams, while also adding cast members like Draya Michele and Brittany Renner. During its 16-year run on cable television, the series came to define various layers of women who stepped away from tied to their well-known spouses and into entrepreneurs and businesswomen. A spinoff, “Basketball Wives LA,” launched in 2011 before it was folded into the original series.

“What began as a vision to tell my story and stories of women like me, grew into a cultural movement that created opportunity, sparked conversation, and honestly, amplified voices that deserved to be heard,” Henderson says in the video. “This franchise has been the defining part of my professional journey.”

She added, “Most importantly, I’m thankful to the women who trusted me with their stories and the creatives in front of and behind the camera who helped bring this vision to life.”

Henderson won’t be out of the spotlight for too long. She and her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, are hitting the road for the “Not Your Typical” tour, an embrace of the new journey and road that Shaunie is taking in terms of spirituality and helping those walk alongside their culturally based ministry. The tour kicked off in Los Angeles earlier this month and will make stops in Houston, Charlotte, Chicago and New York.