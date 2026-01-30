 Don Lemon reportedly taken into federal custody

Last night, veteran journalist Don Lemon was taken into custody in Los Angeles.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” his attorney Abbe Lowell shared in a statement.

Lemon’s arrest comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration attempted to file a criminal complaint against the journalist for his live on-the-ground reporting of an anti-ICE protest inside a Minneapolis church. Though Lemon attended the peaceful protest outside of Cities Church, as a journalist and not a protester, DOJ prosecutors reportedly sought to charge Lemon for possible violations of the FACE Act, a law that makes it a crime to physically obstruct or use threats of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking to participate in a service at a house of worship.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable,” Lowell added. “Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention, and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.”

On Jan. 22, a federal judge denied the Trump DOJ’s filing. It remains unclear what charges Lemon currently faces.

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” Lemon’s attorney concluded.