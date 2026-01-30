DJ Michael “5000” Watts, Houston hip-hop legend, dies at 52

Michael Watts, one of the founders of the Houston hip-hop label Swishahouse and a key figure in the legacy of chopped and screwed music, died on Friday (Jan. 30). He was 52.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account, Watts developed Torsades de pointes, a rapid heart rhythm that can cause cardiac arrest, dizziness and heart palpitations, according to the Cleveland Clinic. As of Wednesday, he had been hospitalized and his wife, Tammy Watts, was urging for thoughts and prayers for his recovery.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael “5000” Watts,” the statement began. “On January 30, 2026, Watts transitioned surrounded by loved ones. We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

Watts started his career at 14 and, over four decades, helped build what has come to be known as the classic sound of Houston hip-hop. He co-founded Swishahouse with fellow DJ OG Ron C, and, in the late 1990s, with longtime friend G Dash, created a label that became home to acts like Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, and more. Those same rappers grew from neighborhood stars to global acts, all from the Northside equivalent of what DJ Screw did for rappers on the Southside of Houston.

“Watts and I were not only business partners, but we were brothers for over 35 years,” G Dash wrote on Instagram in tribute. “We built something meaningful together, and that history matters, regardless of where things stood at the end. We had many conversations about life, and the last few times we talked, I understood the amount of stress he was under. I hate that it ended this way for him.”

He added, “Out of respect for what we created together, I will make sure the legacy is forever preserved.”

Watts’ biggest moment on the national scene came in 2004, going into 2005 with the single release of “Still Tippin,” from Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Mike Jones. Watts can be seen early in the song’s music video behind the turntables, steering a classic song into a classic movement for Houston and the South in general.

The longtime Houston DJ leaves behind his wife, Tammy, five children and two grandchildren along with millions of fans across the globe. One of the South’s greatest DJs, Watts leaves behind a one-of-a-kind legacy in helping take a sound that shaped a city to the next generation and beyond.