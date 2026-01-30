Students at more than 100 schools in Georgia plan to walk out on Friday in protest of ICE

Students in Georgia are planning to walk out on Friday in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The walkout is part of a broader “National Shutdown,” urging Americans to skip school, stay home from work, and avoid shopping to communicate frustration over ICE’s deadly and escalating operations in Minneapolis and across the country. The event was organized by a coalition of student groups.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country — to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” the event’s website reads. “On Friday, January 30, a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping. Vote NO to ICE funding.”

School officials have warned students they could face disciplinary action if they participate. Still, according to a list maintained by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Atlanta, thousands of students at more than 100 schools across Georgia are expected to take part. Just after the third block, Christian Silver, a 17-year-old junior at South Cobb High School, plans to be one of them.

The Cobb County student, who said he hasn’t led anything like this before, told theGrio over email Thursday evening that he felt compelled to act alongside his girlfriend after seeing little response from school leadership.

“The majority of the school is made up of immigrants, including staff,” he wrote. “We noticed that nobody was acting upon the issue, so we decided that we’ll take the stand and lead it.”

Silver said organizers hope faculty and staff will see the value in students exercising their First Amendment rights, especially around the ramp-up of ICE raids and violence between American citizens and agents.

“The county is worried about students missing class time; however, we are conducting this peacefully to let our voices be heard,” he continued. “The county offers no support for our [peers] who are suppressed by ICE. Not only are we speaking for our [peers], we are speaking for the betterment of the future of this country.”

Students who participate could face out-of-school suspension, as well as the potential loss of parking privileges, sports participation, and extracurricular activities, per a message on the school district’s website.

Silver acknowledged that he and others are aware of the possible consequences but remain undeterred. Wanting to reduce the level of disruption to learning time and potentially lessen the need for disciplinary action, the student organizers chose the third block, when most Cobb County high schools have lunch periods.

While he could face discipline at school, Silver said he has support at home. His mother, Leslie Taylor, said she is, in a word, “proud.”

“As a parent, I’m extremely proud of these kids for being involved and passionate about exercising their rights,” she wrote in an email.

“Christian and I have had discussions about the state of the world and what’s happening,” she added. “So he’s aware their future is at stake and knows he has my full support no matter the consequences.”

Silver said those participating in the walkout ultimately hope schools will move “to create a safe place for immigrants and for the nation to put an end to brutally ripping families apart.”