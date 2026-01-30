Video shows Florida man arrested for sexual battery attempt to grope female detective during transport

A man already in handcuffs and facing charges for sexual battery on Florida Memorial University’s campus is now facing additional charges after allegedly attempting to grope a female detective during transport.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 28, as Steven Rivers, 30, was being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, NBC 6 reported.

According to a video taken by the outlet, Rivers, wearing a white jumpsuit, was being escorted to the transport vehicle when he reached behind his back in an apparent attempt to grab the rear end of a female detective who was holding the door open for him and the officers. The officers escorting him pulled him back against a railing as he allegedly began laughing and told them, “Good catch. But I don’t give a f—.”

He now faces charges of attempted sexual battery causing no serious personal injury, battery on a police officer, and resisting an officer without violence. Those charges come in addition to sexual battery and robbery by sudden snatching in the attack on FMU’s campus.

Rivers was initially taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in connection with the sexual assault of a scholarship student at FMU that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 25, on campus. Authorities say he followed the student from a bus stop before pushing her against a wall and raping her. DNA evidence ultimately connected him to the attack.

He had just been released by the Florida Department of Corrections in December 2025 after serving time for lewd and lascivious behavior related to a case in Palm Beach County.

At a bond court hearing on Thursday, Jan. 29, Judge Mindy Glazer said he was “a great danger to the community, to women in Miami-Dade County, and given his criminal history, I’m gonna grant the state’s request for an increased bond.”

Rivers’ bond was set at $505,000 in the sexual battery case involving the student and $5,501 in the second case.