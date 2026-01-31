‘F–k her and all of them!’: Billy Porter sounds off on Nicki Minaj after her alignment with Trump, MAGA

While many celebrities have been mum publicly on their thoughts regarding Nicki Minaj’s recent alignment with President Donald Trump, Billy Porter didn’t bite his tongue.

While on the red carpet at the MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year Gala, Porter was approached by Hollywood Unlocked, who asked him about Minaj. Porter didn’t even let the interviewer get her whole question out before he gave his thoughts about the Queens rapper and her newfound partnership.

“F–k her,” he said. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. F–k her and all of them!”

He added, “Shame! No, the answer is no! And I don’t care what that means. I’m out, no! Y’all know what’s right. You know the people want their paper, right? He didn’t pardon P. Diddy … right?”

💀 Billy Porter talking about Nicki Minaj



"F* her." pic.twitter.com/2zyPWsexxU — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) January 31, 2026

Minaj recently took part in a Treasury Department event where she called herself the biggest fan of President Donald Trump and previously bragged about referring to Don Lemon as a homophobic slur on numerous occasions.

After the event, Minaj flashed a variation of the Trump Gold Card, an item the President has touted as a fast track to U.S. citizenship and residency.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment Gold Trump card free of charge,” Minaj wrote on X after joining President Trump at an event highlighting the newly launched “Trump Accounts” for U.S. newborns.

However, the card has no actual influence on her legal status, according to The New York Times. The rapper has already been a permanent resident of the United States for more than 20 years, and the card was merely a “memento” and, according to a Homeland Security official who spoke to NYT on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Minaj had long been eligible to petition for citizenship before her public alignment with Trump.