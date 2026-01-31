LaRussell joins Super Bowl 60 entertainment lineup with game-day performance

The Super Bowl has always been about bigger stages, louder performances, and higher stakes. But LaRussell’s arrival this year tells a different kind of story.

The Bay Area rapper, who built his following by turning his own neighborhood into a destination, is stepping into Super Bowl 60 with a role that puts him at the center of the game-day experience. On Wednesday (Jan. 28), the NFL announced that LaRussell will open the Super Bowl Tailgate Concert ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, with the performance livestreamed on Peacock at 12:50 p.m. R&B star Teddy Swims will headline the event.

LaRussell’s presence won’t stop once the concert ends. According to the league, he will also serve as the in-stadium house band on game day—a rare distinction that places him inside the rhythm of the Super Bowl itself, rather than just on its margins.

The announcement situates LaRussell among a packed slate of Super Bowl week performances, one of the most expansive concert lineups the event has seen. Beyond Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated halftime show, the NFL and its partners have booked Green Day and Counting Crows for a Feb. 6 show at Pier 29, a Sting concert that same night, and a Chris Stapleton performance at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday. Together, the events reinforce the idea that the Super Bowl has become as much a cultural takeover as a football game.

Yet LaRussell’s inclusion stands out precisely because his rise hasn’t been driven by traditional industry pathways. While he’s drawn national attention—including a headline-making moment when NBA star Kyrie Irving paid roughly $11,000 for one of his albums—his creative identity has remained firmly tied to home. Even after appearing on Tiny Desk in 2024, LaRussell continued hosting shows in his childhood backyard in Vallejo, attracting fans from across the country without ever relocating.

I MADE IT FROM MY BACKYARD ALL THE WAY TO SUPERBOWL!!! INDEPENDENTLY!!! I LOVE HOV BUT THIS WAS OUR DOING 😂😂😂. MY TEAM WORKED REALLY HARD FOR THIS! THE TEAM AT THE NFL FOUGHT REALLY HARD FOR THIS! THANK YOU GEORGE, MARTIN, MILANNA, GABBY!!! WE DID IT JOE!!! — LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) January 28, 2026

That choice has become central to how he defines success. In a previous interview, LaRussell explained that artists are often expected to leave their communities once they become famous. Staying, he said, shifts what feels possible for the people watching closest.

His Super Bowl week schedule reflects that balance between local grounding and national reach. On Feb. 6, LaRussell and Teddy Swims are also slated to perform at EA Sports’ Madden Bowl at Chase Center, alongside Luke Combs, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Gavin Adcock. For Swims, the appearance adds to a breakout year that includes headlining BottleRock in May and a performance at Coachella in April.

For LaRussell, the moment carries a different weight. From backyard stages to NFL stadiums, his ascent challenges the idea that proximity to power matters more than purpose. As Super Bowl 60 turns its spotlight on the Bay Area, LaRussell isn’t just showing how far he’s come—he’s showing that staying rooted can be part of the victory, too.