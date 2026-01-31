‘Dangerous and horrifying’: Philly judge slams Justice Department over remarks regaring slavery exhibit display

The controversial removal of the slavery exhibit comes on the heels of an executive order President Trump signed last January.

Jan 31, 2026
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Exhibits discussing slavery and the Founding Fathers' owning slaves are seen at the President's House on August 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Around a dozen different exhibits and displays in Independence National Historic Park are under review by the National Park Service for potential removal or editing on September 17. The initiative to eliminate materials deemed disparaging to the Founding Fathers or the legacy of the United States is part of an executive order issued by Donald Trump in March. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Weeks after a museum display depicting the history of chattel slavery in the United States at the site of the former President’s House on Independence Mall was removed, a judge is warning the Trump Administration regarding its actions.

“You can’t erase history once you’ve learned it. It doesn’t work that way,” Senior U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said on Friday (Jan. 30).

The display was erected in tandem with the National Park Service two decades ago. Workers used crowbars to remove the display earlier this month, in line with Donald Trump’s executive order signed last January to “restore truth and sanity to American history.” Outdoor plaques, panels and other materials were displayed in telling the stories of nine people who had been enslaved on the grounds. Some of their history has been unearthed in the last twenty years.

“Although many people feel strongly about this (exhibit) one way, other people may disagree or feel strongly another way,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory in den Berken said in court. “Ultimately, the government gets to choose the message it wants to convey.”

Rufe immediately shot the notion down.

“That is a dangerous statement you are making. It is horrifying to listen to,” she said. “It changes on the whims of someone in charge? I’m sorry, that is not what we elected anybody for.”

Rufe said she would visit the site before making her ruling. The city of Philadelphia is fighting the Trump Administration over the removal of the display and hopes that it will be restored. According to In den Berken, the government cannot be forced to tell a certain story. Lawyers for the city argue that history cannot be told “carte blanche,” depending on who is in office.

The nine individuals were enslaved by George and Martha Washington and although biographical details about them were listed on the display, their names Austin, Paris, Hercules, Christopher Sheels, Richmond, Giles, Oney Judge, Moll and Joe are engraved on a cement wall.

