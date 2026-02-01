Kehlani wins her first Grammy and says ‘F-k ICE’ in acceptance speech

Kehlani is now a first-time Grammy winner, snagging awards for both of her nominations tonight. Her single, “Folded,” which is the Oakland, California musician’s first top 10 record, won for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

“Folded” is far from a breakout single for the “After Hours” singer, but its success has marked a new height in the singer’s career. Not only did it climb up the Hot 100 and the R&B charts, but it’s also been co-signed by R&B greats. Brandy, Mario, Toni Braxton, and Tank are just some of the artists who have remixed the hit on Kehlani’s “Folded Homage Pack.”

This achievement shows how far Kehlani has come from receiving their first nomination 10 years ago at the 58th Grammy Awards. The 30-year-old artist has been working since 2009, first as a part of the group Pop Lyfe, which won fourth place in the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent.”

At the Grammys red carpet, Kehlani showed up with an “ICE Out” pin to show solidarity with the anti-ICE protests happening around the country, namely in Minneapolis, where two unarmed citizens were killed by ICE agents within weeks of each other in January. In a red carpet interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the now two-time Grammy winner said that they have a stronger message than what reads on the pin.

“I really wanted to say ‘F**k ICE,’ but I think they needed some couth on the carpet or something,” she said. “I’m a little couth-less ruthless. But I think we’re too powerful a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country. It’s brainless to me.”

Later, when accepting her award, she called for everyone in the room to stand up and use their voice.

“Everyone is so powerful in this room. Together, we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” Kehlani said. “Instead of letting it be just a few here and there, I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. And I’mma leave this and say, ‘F**k ICE.”