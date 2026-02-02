Howard University blames flooding in two campus buildings on a busted pipe

A water leak at Howard University‘s Bethune Annex Cafe caused widespread flooding throughout the building, prompting students to quickly evacuate. The flooding was also reported at the school’s Information Lab.

After videos of the flooding surfaced on social media via journalist Stephen Graddick, the Office of University Communications released a statement addressing the situation and provided an update to students, emphasizing that no employees or students were injured due to the incident.

“On Monday, February 2 at approximately 2 p.m., a pipe burst in Howard University’s Bethune Annex Cafe, resulting in water damage which necessitated the closing of the facility,” the statement read. “The water leak was quickly contained, and there was no reported harm to students or employees.”

The statement went on, “Students continue to have eight additional dining options on campus including the main cafeteria in the Blackburn Center. The university is assessing the situation for damages and pending repairs.”

The isolated incident brought back some memories for individuals who might have been on campus in 2021 when College Hall South flooded. The flood added fuel for a student protest about living conditions at the renowned HBCU.

“Where I think we’re lacking and have to do more is in preventative maintenance, so avoiding trouble when issues do occur, responding to them quickly so that many residents are not inconvenienced for any length of time,” President Wayne A. Frederick said in his 2021 State of the University address. Frederick retired as Howard University President in 2023 but returned to the role in an interim capacity after his successor, Ben Vinson III, stepped down in August 2025.