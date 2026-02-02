Russell Wilson addresses his reported appearance in Epstein files

“Not TODAY Satan.”

That’s what Russell Wilson is declaring after it was reported that his name appears in the recently released Epstein files. Last week, the Department of Justice released new copies of the files included in Jefferey Epstein’s case. The documents included the names of prominent men like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s inclusion took many fans by surprise as he is widely known for his NFL career and swoon-worthy love story with Ciara. However, it turns out fans were not the only ones surprised to see his name in the files. The NY Giants star took to X to shut down any speculation about his involvement in any of Epstein’s communications.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY, satan,” he wrote. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!! 🙌🏾”

Wilson’s name is mentioned by pilot Larry Visosk in a Jan. 2019 email to Epstein.

In a January 2019 email, pilot Larry Visosk informed Epstein that Wilson was interested in buying Visosk’s Gulfstream G-IV private jet.

“Here is the dilemma, according to Russell,” the email discussing Wilson’s interest in purchasing a private jet read, per People magazine. “Russell wants to sign his new contract with the Seattle Seahawks before letting the media and his team know that he is purchasing a plane, he is concerned it will effect [sic] his contract negotiations for some reason??”

“Russell is asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed, could be 2 weeks or 2 months or more. He took many photos and video during the flight with his Wife or girlfriend Ciara (she’s a fairly popular singer). I truely [sic] think he will perform after he signs his contract,” the email continued.

The recent release of the files aligns with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to release the files surrounding the child offender’s case.