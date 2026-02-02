‘St. Denis Medical’ Exclusive: David Alan Grier brings his ‘son’ to work in episode guest starring Sam Richardson



A new clip from NBC’s mockumentary-style comedy series ‘St. Denis Medical’ puts the spotlight on two of our favorite Black comedians, David Alan Grier and Sam Richardson. In the episode, Richardson guest stars as Michael, the son of Grier’s character Ron, who is visiting his dad at work.

For audiences who grew up watching Black comedians shape the tone of mainstream comedy, the pairing lands as a quiet lineage moment — a reminder of how much range, absurdity, and intelligence Black humor continues to bring to the screen across generations.

Check out the clip below, where Ron is quickly overshadowed after reluctantly introducing Michael to his co-workers:

Here’s more about the episode:

Ron tries to wrap up a perfect visit from his son, Michael; Alex questions Val’s return from jury duty; Bruce feels iced out of a juicy business opportunity.

“St Denis Medical” is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season two, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce bites off more than she can chew while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives.

The show also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

From the looks of the episodic photos, this pairing is going to take the comedy up several notches.

Richardson’s guest turn on ‘St. Denis Medical’ airs Monday, February 2nd at 8 PM EST/PST on NBC. The series also streams on Peacock.