Toni Braxton and Kayla Nicole unite onstage for special ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ performance

Fans witnessed a full-circle moment between Kayla Nicole and Toni Braxton over the weekend. During a recent performance of “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” Braxton surprised the audience by inviting the model and social media personality to join her mid-song.

“Thank you @iamkaylanicole, for everything! You were spectacular, niece,” Braxton wrote on Instragram to which Nicole responded: “Best. day. EVER ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As seen in the videos posted on social media, Braxton and Nicole recreated the choreography from the early-2000s hit. This moment comes months after Nicole donned a Halloween costume honoring Braxton. She shared a TikTok, which has nearly 8 million views, reenacting the ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ music video choreography. Nicole’s post kicked off the viral Toni Braxton Challenge dance trend.

At the time, fans flooded the comments, speculating about whether the tribute doubled as a pointed message to her ex, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is now engaged to Taylor Swift. Nicole never confirmed the social media speculations. However, since announcing the end of her Kelce’s relationship, the media personality and model has been transparent about how difficult it was to navigate a public breakup.

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she began. “I’m a very confident person, but dealing with trolls or just hate online, I constantly feel like I’m in a state of vulnerability. I would love to be in a headspace where I’m just not affected at all.”