VanVan shares her ‘Good Morning Hair Routine’ with ‘Sesame Street’

VanVan is taking her “good” morning haircare routine to Sesame Street.

The 7-year-old social media personality and actress teamed up with “Sesame Street” and Dove to debut a new song, “Good Morning Hair Routine,” released Thursday, Jan. 29, highlighting how she cares for her hair while celebrating protective styles.

“Can you tell Van Van how to get… how to get to Sesame Street?” read the caption on the “Abbott Elementary” actress’ Instagram post sharing a clip from her segment. “It’s Morning Hair Song Day with the @SesameStreet squad, and it was the best day ever.”

VanVan, born Savannah McConneaughey, first gained popularity online with adorable rap videos about childhood moments, including getting to play outside to everyday routines. Now, in partnership with Dove’s CROWN Coalition — a movement advocating against hair discrimination that helped lead to California’s CROWN Act being signed into law on July 3, 2019 — she’s using her platform to celebrate Black hair while teaching Elmo some of her signature dance moves.

The “Good Morning Hair Routine” video moves through vibrant morning bathroom scenes, opening with VanVan in a bonnet and blue bathrobe, matching the puppet Gabrielle, as they sing about their routines and walk Elmo, Abby, and other friends through the steps. Gabrielle explains that bonnets help prevent friction overnight before VanVan swaps it for a shower cap to keep her style dry. Styling tools like wide tooth combs, barrettes, and picks all come out as the song expands, as Elmo and Abby join, adding playful lines about washing fur and adding sheen.

The upbeat track celebrates all hair types, featuring a fresh rhyme from the young MC as she unveils a half-braided, half-out style and proudly declares that whether hair is “kinky, curly, or straight,” she loves what she’s got. Even Elmo jumps in to spit a playful bar of his own.

“Dove is proud to sponsor this morning routine song featuring Elmo, VanVan, Gabrielle, and Abby,” reads the video’s YouTube caption. “Let’s get ready to start the the day by styling our beautiful hair and fur!”

In another clip, VanVan and Elmo swap dance moves, with her teaching him her signature shuffle while he shows off the “Elmo Slide.”

The special segments are available across social media platforms.

Up next, VanVan is set to make her animated feature film debut in “GOAT,” alongside an all-star lineup that includes Gabrielle Union, Caleb McLaughlin, Aaron Pierre, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lewis, Angel Reese, and A’ja Wilson. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 13.