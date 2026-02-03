Gina Torres’ Los Angeles home burglarized, over $200K in cash and jewelry taken

Burglars targeted Gina Torres‘ home in Los Angeles and stole over $200,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

Los Angeles police are investigating a burglary that took place on January 30, according to the New York Post, which obtained the police report. The outlet reported that police came to Torres’ home in Sherman Oaks at 7:10 p.m. that Friday after receiving a call about a burglary, and found that the home had been broken into. Torres was not home at the time of the robbery.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the thieves allegedly stole $25,000 worth of jewelry and $200,000 in cash. A neighbor told police that they saw two men exit Torres’ home and load bags into a car, which may have been a white sedan.

Police have not arrested anyone for the robbery as of yet, and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Torres, 56, is best known for her role as powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson on the USA television legal drama “Suits,” which ran for nine seasons. Her character received her own spin-off called “Pearson” in 2019, but it lasted one season. She has also starred in other network television series like “911: Lone Star,” and “The Catch.”

In film, Torres has played a range of roles in movies like “The Matrix” franchise, “I Think I Love My Wife,” and “The Perfect Find,” starring alongside actors like Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, and Laurence Fishburne, who is her ex-husband. The two were married for 14 years before splitting up in 2018, and they have one daughter together.

The Cuban-American actress is currently working on the cast of the new assassin show “Memory of a Killer,” starring Patrick Dempsey, where she plays an FBI agent named Linda Grant.