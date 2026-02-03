Keke Palmer says she would never wants to live with a romantic partner

Keke Palmer‘s “hot take” is that she would rather not live with a romantic partner.

On “TODAY” with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, the three discussed a trend called “hot take dating,” which encourages bringing up serious topics like marriage, politics, and finances on a first date instead of keeping things light.

“I think that’s actually good,” Palmer said about hot take dating. “Just to get it out the way because sometimes you end up talking to somebody and y’all never end up talking about anything real. Any of the things that should actually show compatibility.”

Bush Hager put Palmer to the test, and the two role-played a hot take dating conversation. Bush Hager pretended to order a steak and then immediately asked if Palmer wanted children.

Palmer immediately replied, “I could be open, but one thing I need you to know is that I never want to live together.”

The actress continued, “I like my alone time.”

Bush Hager broke the pretend act, and she and Jones asked Palmer if what she said about living with a romantic partner was how she really felt.

“Whoopi Goldberg said it best once. She said, ‘I don’t want nobody in my house.’ And I just feel that.” Palmer said.

The “TODAY” hosts then went over scenarios of how close, or not close, Palmer would ideally be to her partner. Could they live near each other? On the same property?

“Around the corner would be great,” Palmer said. “He could be in the guest house, we could be on the same land, but I’m over there and he’s over there. At best separate rooms.”

Palmer ultimately seemed to convince Bush Hager and Jones that living apart could at least add some spice to the relationship. Instead of sharing a home, you could build some anticipation by being able to visit each other.

“I think sometimes you can just be too up under,” Palmer said. “Let’s get some space.”