Nicki Minaj says her political pivot was fueled by the ‘bullying’ President Trump faced

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s affinity for President Donald Trump is more personal than political. In an upcoming appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” the “Pink Friday” rapper opened up about her choice to become more vocal about conservative politics.

“I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, but, like, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do,” Minaj shared, reflecting on what made her get into politics. “Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. And so, actually, the first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last presidential campaign. I saw something, and I texted someone I knew right away, and I said, ‘This is a mistake.’ And I also said, ‘All of this is making me want to get into politics.’”

You guys are going to love this interview, Barbz. Here’s a sneak peek. https://t.co/mo5e0r5tj5 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

When asked what issues or policies drew her to the conservative party, Minaj revealed that her party affiliation was strongly influenced by the empathy she felt for Trump.

“Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump … when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” she shared. “I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years,”

“And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, ‘I can’t do this anymore’” she added.

Beginning to pay closer attention to politics after seeing unnamed “things” during the 2024 presidential elections, Minaj said she felt she could help.

“So the last thing that really did it was me seeing certain things in this recent [presidential] campaign, and knowing that I could help, because the things that I was saying, it was happening,” she explained. “Like, I was saying, ‘oh, this is a bad idea or ‘ this is a good idea.’ And the things I was saying were coming into fruition. And so it made me think, ‘Oh, this is probably, this is easy. I mean, if it’s this easy, then maybe I should do it.’”

In addition to her political intuition, Minaj says her pivot into politics was also fueled by “something that happened a few months ago,” which she refused to elaborate on. But she did share that: “Sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling. That’s what happened to me.”

The teaser to Minaj and Miller’s conversation follows the rapper making a number of appearances at conservative party events, including sharing the stage with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk in December, and joining President Trump on stage at his Trump Accounts Summit last month, where she declared she is “ the president’s No. 1 fan.”