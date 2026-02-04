Don’t call it a comeback! Kamala Harris is cooking up something and social media has a lot to say

Wednesday night (Feb. 4), the social media account once used by Kamala Harris for her 2024 presidential campaign returned with a cheeky new post that teased a Thursday announcement.

The first post from the Harris campaign since the 2024 election featured a short video of a device screen featuring an account login. While the username matched the account @KamalaHQ, multiple failed attempts were made at typing the password. The first attempt read, “waytooonline,” the second try offered, “thebabysiterisweird,” which also was met with an “Incorrect Password” error, the third incorrect password referred to the country’s sobering current state of affairs, “project2025wasreal.” Finally, a fourth password, “headquarters,” prompted a green notice that read “Logging you in.” Next, the word “TOMORROW” flashed across the screen, signaling a coming announcement. The video was accompanied by a very casual caption that simply read, “Hey guys lol.”

With midterm elections approaching, it seems highly likely that Harris is set to signal future plans about her political future. For now, the only remaining clues are the account bio, which reads “Providing context,” and offers a link to voter registration. Still, the move already has people talking.

The comments on the @kamalahq post were overwhelmingly positive.

“Are we supposed to instantly burst into tears at this or is my system THIS disregulated?” one IG user asked.

“If I had it my way the announcement would be that there’s proof Harris won, Trump & musk have been arrested and for cheating and that this whole nightmare is over,” another read.

Threads’ users also reacted with excitement at the new signs of activity from Harris’ headquarters.

Interestingly, the tone of the reactions was decidedly different on X.

🚨🇺🇸 The Kamala Harris HQ X account just posted a video, even though it’s been quiet since 2024 during her unsuccessful presidential run.



Is this a soft relaunch or just teasing her base?



Dems must be desperately searching for a presidential candidate in 2028 if this is the… pic.twitter.com/4DytTqimdQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2026

With tomorrow just hours away, it’s safe to say the world is watching and waiting to see what Harris will do next.