Pastor Jamal Bryant calls for the arrest of protestors who recently interrupted his church service

Pastor Jamal Bryant is asking the U.S. attorney general to keep the same energy she showed in protecting people’s rights to worship peacefully in Minnesota after a man disrupted church service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with a protest. Videos circulating online show who Bryant describes as a “white evangelical nationalist pastor” barging into the building before shouting condemnations at the congregation in the middle of the service.

“A white evangelical nationalist pastor had the audacity, he and his wife, to get out of his car… and for propaganda and disturbance, filmed themselves coming into our church using hate speech, condemning us with wrath, judgment, and correction,” Bryant explained on his “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “And since you are against places of worship being disturbed, this gentleman attempted to do it at a Black church. I want to know [where] is the arrest warrant?”

Bryant’s calls for the street pastor’s arrest come days after Attorney General Pam Bondi posted a video declaring that she and the Trump administration will be “coming after” anyone who violates the FACE Act, a law that makes it a crime to physically obstruct or use threats of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking to participate in a service at a house of worship.

“Make no mistake, under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely,” Bondi said in the video posted to X. “And if I haven’t been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

The Attorney General’s threats came hours after federal agents arrested journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort for their on-the-ground coverage of a peaceful protest outside of a Minnesota church whose pastor allegedly had ties to ICE. Despite Lemon and Fort working as journalists and not protestors, the award-winning independent journalists were arrested for their “involvement” in what the White House has categorized as ‘the St. Paul church riots.”

Now, Bryant, who famously led the Target Boycott, is calling out the double standard and “selective outrage.”

“If you all are saying it’s not a Black or white issue, within 72 hours, the man who attempted to disrupt worship at New Birth should be arrested and, at the very least, should have a warrant. But y’all don’t want to talk about that,” he noted on the podcast.

In a carousel posted to his Instagram page showing the clip of the service disruption, the lead pastor emphasized his point: “Enough with the selective outrage! If it’s wrong to disrupt a white church, then have the same energy in protecting Black ones! Go to the Jamal Bryant podcast on YouTube, where I’m hopeful the attorney general will keep that same energy! Since you claim there’s no such thing as a Black church, protect ALL the churches.”

The church protesters’ identities remain unknown, and there is no news of there being a formal investigation surrounding what occured at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.